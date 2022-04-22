EUR/USD Forecast: Euro’s sharp reversal a bad sign for bulls

EUR/USD has lost more than 100 pips since having touched a 10-day high on Thursday. The shared currency is struggling to find demand amid risk aversion. Eyes on ECB President Lagarde’s speech, US PMI …
