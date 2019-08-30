The Euro initially tried to rally during the trading session on Thursday, but then broke down yet again as we continue to grind lower. As we had broken down below the 1.11 EUR level, it looks as if we …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Expect Struggling - August 30, 2019
- EUR/USD Forecast: Will it fall off the cliff? Disappointing data is pushing it closer - August 30, 2019
- EUR/USD stays weak near 1.1040 ahead of EMU CPI - August 30, 2019