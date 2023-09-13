The EUR/USD made an initial attempt to rally during Tuesday’s trading session, but this endeavor quickly gave way to losses, reflecting the overarching trend of a strengtheningdollar. The prevailing …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Eur/Usd Technical Analysis: Cautious For Inflation Figures - September 13, 2023
- Eur/Usd Forecast: Faces Pressure Amid Us Dollar Strength - September 13, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Upside remains limited by 1.0770 - September 13, 2023