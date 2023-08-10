The US Dollar strengthens after US inflation data; more data is expected on Friday. The EUR/USD pair tests and reverses from the 20-day SMA. A break below 1.0950 could potentially trigger a bearish …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Failure above 1.1000 reinforces bearish risks - August 10, 2023
- Pound To Euro Rate Tests 1.154 On EUR/USD CPI Uptick - August 10, 2023
- Silver Price Analisis: XAG/USD holds in positive territory after US CPI and Fed speakers - August 10, 2023