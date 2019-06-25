EUR/USD meets a tough barrier just above 1.1400 the figure, fresh 3-month tops. German yields plummet to fresh lows, dragging EUR lower. Geopolitics, Powell’s speech expected to rule the sentiment …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD and AUD/USD rally but GBP/USD lags - June 25, 2019
- EUR/USD Forecast: Failure to reach 1.1450 could disappoint bulls - June 25, 2019
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Cautious Wait for Fed Statements - June 25, 2019