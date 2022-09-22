EUR/USD Forecast: Failure to recover above 0.9900 hints more pain for the EUR

EUR/USD is technically bearish and trading just below the critical 0.9860 price zone. The EUR/USD pair settled at around 0.9840 on Thursday, unchanged after failing to retain early gains. The pair …
