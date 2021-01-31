EUR/USD is technically neutral, could turn bearish below 1.2060. The EUR/USD pair saw little action on Friday, ending the week with modest losses, but within familiar levels in the 1.2130 price zone.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Fears limit demand for high-yielding assets - January 31, 2021
- USD/JPY Forecast: Supported by dollar’s demand and rising yields - January 31, 2021
- EUR/USD Weekly Price Forecast – Euro Bounces From Lows of The Week - January 31, 2021