The Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust ETF (FXE) finished at $97.76, down $0.30 or -0.31%. Euro Zone business activity shrank at the slowest pace in four months in December, suggesting a likely …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast – Fed Rate Hike Fears Pressure Common Currency - December 18, 2022
- EUR/USD bears flirt with 1.0600 with eyes on Fed’s preferred inflation gauge - December 18, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls under pressure as bears test commitments at 1.0600 - December 18, 2022