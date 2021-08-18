EUR/USD Forecast: Fed’s tapering discussion heats up

FOMC Minutes showed policymakers are escalating tapering discussions. EU annual inflation was confirmed at 2.2% in July, as previously estimated. EUR/USD bounced from a fresh 2021 low, bulls remain …
