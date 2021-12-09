EUR/USD is mildly bullish in the near term, faces Fibonacci resistance at 1.1380. The EUR/USD pair hit an intraday high of 1.13450, holding nearby, heading into the Asian opening. The shared currency …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Fibonacci resistance as next barrier at 1.1380 - December 9, 2021
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Recovery remains elusive below 1.1390 - December 8, 2021
- Euro US Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Rate Heading For 18-Month Lows - December 8, 2021