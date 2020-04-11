The EUR/USD pair edged higher this week as the market moved away from the greenback. Hopes led the way at the beginning of the week, amid improving numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Financial rescue keeps rising, crisis remains the same - April 11, 2020
- EUR/USD Daily Technical: Gains Still Face a Threat - April 11, 2020
- US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY ends the week on its low tick, sub-100.00 mark - April 10, 2020