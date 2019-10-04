The Euro tried to rally during most of the session on Thursday but gave up the gains towards the end of the session. The ISM Non-Manufacturing figures came out less than anticipated, so this had money …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0970 ahead of Payrolls - October 4, 2019
- EUR/USD Forecast: Finding Sellers Above - October 4, 2019
- EUR/USD Forecast: May break 1.10 as markets brace for disappointing Non-Farm Payrolls - October 4, 2019