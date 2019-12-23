EUR/USD Forecast: Finds some support near 100-DMA, US durable goods eyed for fresh impetus

EUR/USD tumbled to over one-week lows amid the prevalent USD buying interest. The greenback remained well supported by a strong pickup in the US bond yields. The bearish pressure eases near 100-DMA …
