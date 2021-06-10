EUR/USD has been edging lower as investors fear higher US inflation. The ECB is set to leave its policy unchanged and upgrade its forecasts. Thursday’s four-hour chart is painting a mixed picture. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD Forecast: First down, then up? Playbook for the ECB and CPI storm
EUR/USD has been edging lower as investors fear higher US inflation. The ECB is set to leave its policy unchanged and upgrade its forecasts. Thursday’s four-hour chart is painting a mixed picture. The …