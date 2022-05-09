EUR/USD has started the new week on the back foot. The greenback continues to capitalize on safe-haven flows, rising bond yields. Additional losses could be witnessed with a four-hour close below …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD to witness additional losses on a dip below 1.05 - May 9, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: For how long can 1.0500 support hold? - May 9, 2022
- EUR/USD Stays Under Pressure At The Start Of The Week - May 9, 2022