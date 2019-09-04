US-China trade uncertainties kept a lid on the recent USD bullish run. Sliding US bond yields/awful US ISM PMI triggered some USD weakness. Bulls seemed struggling to capitalize on the overnight …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD rebounds from 2019 lows, back around 1.0980 - September 4, 2019
- EUR/USD has found support and may extend its recovery to 1.1073 – Confluence Detector - September 4, 2019
- EUR/USD forecast: Fresh bearish breakdown potential remains intact - September 4, 2019