The daily charts show EUR/USD supported by a bullish 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.0950. The 4-hour chart presents the pair above an uptrend line. Fresh highs are on the table as long as it …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Fresh highs but the Euro is running out of time - April 26, 2023
- Pound To Euro Exchange Rate: GBP Slips Vs EUR On Fading German Consumer Pessimism - April 26, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Continues To Look At Support Just Below - April 26, 2023