EUR/USD has been pressured despite Mid-East calm. Upbeat German figures fail to counter USD strength. Thursday’s chart is bearish after the pair fell below the wedge. King Dollar reigns supreme – …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Futile fight for the bulls? Dollar strength and wedge loss point lower - January 9, 2020
- EUR/USD keeps the bearish note intact so far – UOB - January 9, 2020
- EUR/USD: Scope to extend its decline – Commerzbank - January 9, 2020