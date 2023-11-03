The EUR/USD gained 0.49% on Thursday and ended the session at $1.06216. On Friday, German trade data will set the tone for the session, a slump in exports could impact the EUR/USD. The US Jobs Report …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: German Trade and US Jobs Report in Focus Pre-US ISM Services - November 3, 2023
- EUR/USD: The Euro can remain within 1.05-1.07 - November 3, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Remains below 50-day SMA, bearish flag pattern in play ahead of NFP - November 3, 2023