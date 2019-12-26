EUR/USD Forecast: Going nowhere in a hurry amid dull holiday trading action

EUR/USD stalls its recent fall and finds decent support near 100-day SMA. A subdued USD price action extended some support to the major on Monday. Holiday-thinned liquidity conditions kept a lid on …
