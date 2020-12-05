Thursday’s session is flat for the majority of global stock markets but sees the US dollar falling further and EURUSD extend its break-out above 1.20. The pair has already reached 1.215 and a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Good And Bad Eurozone Data Fails To Dent The Euro-Dollar Uptrend - December 4, 2020
- BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD ditches payrolls gains as key Brexit talks loom - December 4, 2020
- EUR/USD consolidates close to 1.2150 as buck bears take a breather - December 4, 2020