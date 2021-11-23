EUR/USD Forecast: Growth and inflation under the spotlight

The US will release fresh growth and inflation data on Wednesday. EU Manufacturing and services activity recovered in November, according to Markit. EUR/USD bounced modestly from a fresh 2021 low, …
