EUR/USD has failed to stage a convincing rebound early Thursday. Hawkish tone in FOMC’s March meeting minutes lifted US yields late Wednesday. Investors await ECB’s Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Has euro found a bottom? - April 7, 2022
- EUR/USD set to challenge key support at 1.0806 – MUFG - April 7, 2022
- EUR/USD Tries To Settle Above 1.0900 Ahead Of Retail Sales Report - April 7, 2022