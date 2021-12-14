EUR/USD Forecast: Heading into central banks’ decisions with a pitch of optimism

EUR/USD hovers around 1.1300, lifeless ahead of critical first-tier events. The American dollar is under investors’ radar, weakening mainly against its European rivals. The EUR/USD pair advanced above …
