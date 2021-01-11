EUR/USD Forecast: Here’s The Next Key Level to Watch

The EUR/USD pair is falling today as the number of coronavirus cases continues rising around the world. The EURUSD is trading at 1.2185, which is a few pips above the intraday low of 1.2165. What’s …
