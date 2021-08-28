EUR/USD Forecast: Higher high limits the bearish potential

EUR/USD is losing its bullish strength but near its weekly high. The EUR/USD pair finished Thursday with modest losses around 1.1750, after peaking at 1.1778, a fresh weekly high. The dollar …
