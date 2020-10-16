EUR/USD Forecast: Holding Below 1.1800 With Limited Bullish Scope

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that getting a deal before elections seems difficult. EUR/USD is holding below 1.1800 with limited bullish scope. The EUR/USD pair traded as high as 1.1770 …
