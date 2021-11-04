EUR/USD has come under renewed bearish pressure on Thursday. ECB policymakers want markets to know that they are not looking to hike rates in 2022. Dollar gains traction as Fed starts reducing asset …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Hopes of recovery dissipate as Fed tapers, ECB dismisses 2022 hike - November 4, 2021
- Outokumpu interim report January-September 2021: Realized prices for stainless steel increased and Q3 adjusted EBITDA rose to EUR 295 million - November 4, 2021
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Another Test Of Support At 1.1580 - November 4, 2021