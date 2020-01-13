EUR/USD Forecast: Hovering around Friday’s close

EUR/USD is trading above 1.11, enjoying the upbeat mood ahead of the Sino-American signing of the trade deal. The dollar remains on the back foot after weak jobs data. GBP/USD is extending its …
