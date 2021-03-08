EUR/USD has been extending its falls to last seen in November 2020. US stimulus progress in Congress, robust NFP and ECB bond data may exacerbate the pair’s losses. Monday’s four-hour chart is showing …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD Forecast: How low can the euro go? US stimulus and ECB action likely to sink it further
EUR/USD has been extending its falls to last seen in November 2020. US stimulus progress in Congress, robust NFP and ECB bond data may exacerbate the pair’s losses. Monday’s four-hour chart is showing …