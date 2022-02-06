EUR/USD Forecast: Huge Shift Into Bullish Territory

Last week, EUR/USD charts were reflecting a market turnaround, where bears lost their strength against bulls. Starting on Monday, it was a take over by the bulls, who pushed the price back into the …
