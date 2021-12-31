EUR/USD has gone into a consolidation phase around 1.1300. ECB’s Knot sees possibility of bond-buying program ending earlier than planned. Investors are likely to remain on the sidelines while waiting …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Investors await technical breakout of well-defined levels - December 31, 2021
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Support At 1.1300 In Sight - December 31, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/EUR renews five-week top above €1,600 with eyes on 2022 - December 31, 2021