EUR/USD is advancing above 1.18 as the White House opened the door to fresh negotiations with Democrats on a large fiscal stimulus package. Rising eurozone COVID-19 cases are weighing on the common …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: It’s all about a US stimulus package - October 11, 2020
- EUR/USD: The current rise is a selling opportunity - October 11, 2020
- Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast: Falling Below Multi-Year Uptrend Support - October 10, 2020