The EUR/USD rebounded from the important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) around 1.0800. This move appears to have more potential based on the analysis of the daily chart. However, the overall …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Just a correction, Euro not out of the woods - August 23, 2023
- Eur/Usd Technical Analysis: Euro Bulls To Return - August 23, 2023
- EUR/USD rebounds amid US-EU recession fears, as traders anticipate a Fed and ECB pause - August 23, 2023