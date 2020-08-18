EUR/USD Forecast: Keeps Posting Higher Highs And En Route To Test The Year High At 1.1915

The macroeconomic calendar will be scarce for Europe and the US until the end of the week. EUR/USD keeps posting higher highs and en route to test the year high at 1.1915. The EUR/USD pair slowly but …
