EUR/USD has gone into a consolidation phase on Thursday. Dollar struggles to gather strength amid falling yields. Focus shifts to US GDP and Pending Home Sales data. EUR/USD has managed to stage a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Key levels for next breakout defined - May 26, 2022
- EUR/USD and GBP/USD bounces stall, while USD/JPY retracement pauses - May 26, 2022
- EUR/USD outlook: Bullish near-term bias above daily Kijun-sen - May 26, 2022