EUR/USD has been trading in a very narrow range on Friday. Market mood is improving on reports claiming Russia is withdrawing troops. US President Joe Biden will host a meeting with international …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Key levels stay intact amid geopolitical uncertainty - February 18, 2022
- EUR/USD: Downward bias loses momentum – UOB - February 18, 2022
- EUR/USD looks to 1.1400 on diplomatic talks over Ukraine - February 18, 2022