US mixed data failed to impress as investors await the Nonfarm Payrolls report. EUR/USD is approaching January high and with room to extend gains. The EUR/USD pair traded as high as 1.1451, holding …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Lagarde’s hawkish surprise fueled EUR’s demand - February 3, 2022
- EUR/USD: A new range after the ECB meeting - February 3, 2022
- EUR/USD rallies above 1.1430 on a 180-pip move as ECB’s Lagarde muted on hiking in 2022 - February 3, 2022