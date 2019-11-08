Overall, I am a seller of rallies as it offers an opportunity to pick up the US dollar at a good price, something that continues to look attractive to traders around the world. With this in mind, I …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Likely to Continue Going Lower - November 8, 2019
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Bearish Momentum for Fourth Day - November 8, 2019
- EUR/USD: Euro regroups at 110.480 after U.S. dollar rallied - November 8, 2019