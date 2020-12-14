EUR/USD is trading near 2020 highs and with room to advance further. The EUR/USD pair flirted with this year’s high and traded as high as 1.2176, as Brexit’s optimism weighed on the dollar’s demand …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Limited pullback from year’s high maintains the risk skewed to the upside - December 14, 2020
- BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD gains trimmed as trend high held into big week - December 14, 2020
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Conflicting weekly and daily outlook, bulls in driving seat - December 14, 2020