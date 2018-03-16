EUR/USD Forecast: Listless and lost amid lower inflation

Euro-zone inflation was downgraded, keeping the pressure on the EUR/USD. The EUR/USD is trading in a narrow range and trades in the lower part of the full range. The EUR/USD is trading around $1.2320 after hitting a high of $1.2236 and a low of $1.2295.
