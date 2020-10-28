EUR/USD Forecast: Lockdowns, a reality check for bulls

ECB Monetary Policy decision and the US preliminary Q3 GDP grant a volatile Thursday. EUR/USD is at risk of extending its slump sub-1.1700 as things are set to worsen. The EUR/USD pair fell to 1.1717 …
