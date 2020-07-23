You can see it is an anti-US dollar rally more than anything else, due to the fact that the gold markets, Australian dollar, and many other assets have shown so much bullish pressure against the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD outlook: Bulls face headwinds at key barrier and may pause before resuming - July 23, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Looking Bullish but Needs to Pull Back - July 23, 2020
- GBP/USD determined to push above 1.2800 - July 23, 2020