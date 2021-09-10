The Euro has gone back and forth during the trading session on Thursday as the ECB had a meeting and of course press conference, where they started to talk about stepping away from tapering just a bit …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Looking for Direction After ECB - September 10, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro US Dollar Exchange Rate Weakens On ECB Interest Rate Decision - September 10, 2021
- EUR/JPY to suffer further downside pressure towards 127.95 – Commerzbank - September 10, 2021