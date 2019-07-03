EUR/USD has been under pressure following Lagarde’s ECB appointment, global fears. US data is in the limelight today ahead of the holiday. Wednesday’s four-hour chart points to the downside. “When you …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD Forecast: Looking for further falls as Lagarde is welcomed by lower yields
EUR/USD has been under pressure following Lagarde’s ECB appointment, global fears. US data is in the limelight today ahead of the holiday. Wednesday’s four-hour chart points to the downside. “When you …