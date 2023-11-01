The EUR/USD recent performance has been marked by uncertainty and volatility. In the early hours of Tuesday, the currency initially experienced a dip, only to later exhibit signs of resilience.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Euro to US Dollar Spot Exchange Rates for 2022 - November 1, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Looks Weak Against The Greenback - November 1, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro needs to surpass 1.0585 for 1.0600 and beyond - November 1, 2023