The European Commission downwardly revised the inflation forecasts. EUR/USD managed to recover some ground, but chances are of another leg south. The EUR/USD pair recovered from a fresh February low …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Lower lows hint at continued pressure - February 13, 2023
- EUR/USD bulls make a move to test key resistance as US Dollar slides ahead od US CPI - February 13, 2023
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY – U.S. Dollar Pulls Back At The Start Of The Week - February 13, 2023