EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1670 Softer-than-expected data confirmed a slowing pace of economic recovery. US Durable Goods Orders are seen advancing a modest 1.5% in August.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Maintains Its Bearish Stance Despite Paring The Weekly Slump - September 25, 2020
- BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD gets reprieve as dollar rebound pauses for breath - September 24, 2020
- EUR/USD turns positive on the day above 1.1670 amid modest USD weakness - September 24, 2020