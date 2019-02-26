EUR/USD Forecast: Make or break at the double-top as all eyes are on Powell

EUR/USD is trading a bit higher within the narrow ranges. All eyes are on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony. The double-top at 1.1372 is the key to the upside. EUR/USD is trading around 1.1350, in a …
