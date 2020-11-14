EUR/USD at risk of falling, as risk-off may end up benefiting the greenback. The EUR/USD edged higher on Thursday as investors moved away from equities. The dollar, however, got to recover some ground …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Modest advance, bulls still on the side-lines - November 14, 2020
- Blumar announces significant Q3 losses, USD 300 million loan - November 13, 2020
- EUR/GBP retreats from 0.9000 with the pound firming up - November 13, 2020